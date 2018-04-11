LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina sheriff famous for painting his jail cells pink and hosting a cable television show before he pleaded guilty to felony charges can run for his old office.

News outlets report the Davidson County Board of Elections voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant Gerald Hege permission to run for sheriff.

Hege pleaded guilty in 2004 to two counts of felony obstruction of justice after authorities accused him of racial profiling, taking county money and driving his souped up car at high speeds when there was no apparent emergency.

Hege had been ineligible to run, but a law that went into effect last December reduced from 15 to 10 years the time those convicted of non-violent felonies must wait to request to have the crimes wiped from their records.