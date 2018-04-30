FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A Mississippi man who played football at the University of North Alabama has been indicted on a murder charge in a beating death earlier this month.
Documents show 23-year-old Khadedryck Devonte Todd is charged in the killing of 21-year-old Anthony Coleman.
Coleman died April 12 of injuries suffered in a fight 10 days earlier. An indictment from Lauderdale County accuses Todd of repeatedly hitting, kicking or stomping Coleman.
Todd is also charged with hitting or shoving a woman and marijuana possession.
Court documents don’t list any defense attorney for Todd, who’s originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Todd was an offensive lineman for North Alabama last year and was projected to start this year. He was dropped from the team after his arrest.
Todd’s bond is set at $150,000.