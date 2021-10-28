Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint for a sex-crime-related offense.

A spokesman for the New York courts said Thursday that the complaint was filed in Albany City Court.

Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August in the face of a likely impeachment by the New York Assembly after a state investigation found that he sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw an unlawful attempt to exact retribution against one of his accusers.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” state courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said in a statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

A Cuomo spokesman did not immediately comment on the news.