NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — About a year ago, Richard Peterson of Norfolk was looking through a magazine when a picture of a cross caught his eye.

The cross reminded him of his faith and how the cross represents a symbol of hope for Christians.

That prompted him to begin thinking about a design for the gravestone of his late wife, Kay Peterson. It then progressed into a symbol for his own gravestone.

That then sparked another idea — create signs at the entrances to Norfolk to remind drivers that God is always around and helps people.

It seems like many people have forgotten that, he said.

“Too many people now know nothing about the founding of this country,” Peterson told the Norfolk Daily News . “Christians are so involved in things now; my thought is they don’t realize how their rights are being destroyed.”

Peterson, who will turn 89 in December, said he wants people to know that God is the answer to all the hatred and violence in the world today.

That’s why the former state senator has worked with Love Signs of Norfolk to get the signs placed south, west and north of Norfolk. He is currently working on getting one for east of town.

The signs say such things as “I’m always with you. — God,” ”We need to talk. — God” and “Let’s meet on Sunday. — God.”

Peterson said the sayings for the signs have come to him from years of attending church as well as from things he reads. He also relies on input from his children.

The signs are placed on private land. All of the landowners know Peterson and agreed to allow him to place the signs on their property.

So far, it appears the signs are having an impact.

Peterson said the first thing many people tell him is that they didn’t know who was responsible, but they appreciate it.

He also was told by a woman who was driving home that she caught the sign that reads, “I’m Always With You. — God.”

“She said it just hit her that day. It really moved her,” he said.

