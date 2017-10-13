SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of the New Mexico National Guard is running for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce.
Andrew Salas tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that if elected, he would focus on building up the industries that have been drawn to the southern New Mexico district by its military installations. The district is home to White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base.
The seat has been attracting attention since Pearce announced his intention to run for governor.
This marks Salas’ first run for political office. A Bernardo resident, he rose to the rank of brigadier general in 2012 and took charge of the state’s national guard. He led the force until August and remains a guardsman.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show