RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime state government veteran is among those nominated by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to become special trial court judges, who often are brought in to handle complex cases or to perform fill-in duties on the bench.

Cooper announced late Wednesday that Bryan Beatty is his choice for one of three special Superior Court judge vacancies. The former State Bureau of Investigation director and public safety secretary recently wrapped up nearly a decade on the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Cooper’s other two choices are Robeson County Chief District Court Judge J. Stanley Carmical and Chief District Court Judge Athena Brooks, serving Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties.

All three are subject to state House and Senate confirmation to serve five-year terms.