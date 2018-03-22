UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis high school English teacher has been charged with a sex crime.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old David Mendelson Jr., of University City, was charged Wednesday with two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. His bond is set at $100,000. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Webster Groves police said in a news release that the department was contacted earlier this month by officials in the Webster Groves School District about a report of an inappropriate relationship between Mendelson and a student. The relationship is alleged to have occurred during the 2009-2010 school year.

Police say the ensuing investigation resulted in Mendelson’s arrest. Mendelson hasn’t been employed with the district since 2010.

