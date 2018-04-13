ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a former St. Joseph elementary school librarian stole nearly $11,000 from the school’s Parent Teacher Association.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 39-year-old Brian Smith is charged with felony stealing. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

The theft is alleged to have occurred while Smith worked at Parkway Elementary School and served as the PTA treasurer. Police say Smith used the PTA’s debit card more than 50 times to make unauthorized purchases or ATM withdrawals starting in 2016.

The district said in a statement Wednesday that school officials learned of the allegations against Smith on Feb. 1 and informed police investigators the next day. The district said its director of finances cooperated with police, although no school funds were involved.

