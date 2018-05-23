Share story

By
The Associated Press

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A former central Missouri police chief has been charged with purchasing weapons with city money and then pocketing the cash he got from selling them.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Ward was charged Wednesday with two counts of stealing and one count of forgery. He resigned earlier this month as the police chief of the 4,200-person town of California.

Court documents say the interim chief subsequently discovered that a handgun, AR-15, and two holographic sights were missing while doing inventory. KOMU-TV reports that investigators said Ward bought the AR-15 and holographic sights with department funds and sold the guns to a Jefferson City pawn shop.

Investigators also said Ward forged time sheets for an officer with whom he had an intimate relationship.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

No attorney is listed for Ward in online court records.

The Associated Press