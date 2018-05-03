CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A former court clerk in northeast Mississippi is accused of stealing more than $1,750.

Jeannette Tullis was arrested Thursday on a felony embezzlement charge after investigators concluded that she stole money from Alcorn County Justice Court between July 2013 and January 2015.

Tullis worked as a deputy justice court clerk from 2002 until she resigned. She was indicted April 26 in Alcorn County.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering demands that Tullis or a bonding company that insured her pay $4,140. That would cover the losses, plus interest and the cost of the investigation. If Tullis doesn’t pay within 30 days, Pickering says he will file a civil suit.

Tullis is free on $10,000 bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.