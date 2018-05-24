COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A former northeast Mississippi airport manager has been indicted for embezzlement.

Billy Scarbrough was arrested Monday by agents from the state auditor’s office after Lowndes County grand jurors indicted him April 24. He’s charged with stealing money and equipment from the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport between February 2012 and June 2014.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering demands repayment of nearly $14,500, saying that represents $6,500 worth of gas and diesel that Scarborough took from the city of Columbus for personal use. The remainder represents interest and investigation costs.

Scarbrough has 30 days to pay. If not, Pickering says he will sue in civil court.

Pickering says Scarbrough was arrested earlier by sheriff’s deputies for stealing airplane parts.

Scarbrough is free on $7,500 bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.