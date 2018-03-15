NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A formal mayoral candidate in New Britain, Connecticut has been sentenced to prison for an altercation with the city’s current mayor during a children’s event.
WTIC-TV reported Wednesday Al Mayo has been sentenced to six months in prison following his conviction for breach of peace.
Prosecutors say Al Mayo showed up Republican Mayor Erin Stewart’s annual Pencil Hunt in 2015 and began handing out campaign literature to children ages 5 to 13. Mayo grabbed the mayor’s arm after she told him to leave, prompting her staff to call police.
A judge has ordered Mayo not to contact Stewart and her family for two years.
Mayo can still campaign for office in the city, but he must remain 100 feet away from the mayor.
Information from: WTIC-TV, http://www.fox61.com