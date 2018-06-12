MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut mayor has been arrested for stealing more than $900,000 from his employer and a family member.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday 67-year-old Stephen Gionfriddo has been charged with wire fraud in connection with the theft.
Prosecutors say Gionfriddo took $490,000 from the Rocky Hill law firm where he worked as a paralegal from 2013 to 2017. Gionfriddo is accused of then stealing $457,000 from a family member to pay the law firm back.
His wife told The Hartford Courant Tuesday he has no comment on his arrest.
Gionfriddo served six months as the Middletown mayor in 1993.
He was later convicted in 2006 of stealing more than $660,000 from clients he represented while he was an attorney.