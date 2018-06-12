Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut mayor has been arrested for stealing more than $900,000 from his employer and a family member.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday 67-year-old Stephen Gionfriddo has been charged with wire fraud in connection with the theft.

Prosecutors say Gionfriddo took $490,000 from the Rocky Hill law firm where he worked as a paralegal from 2013 to 2017. Gionfriddo is accused of then stealing $457,000 from a family member to pay the law firm back.

His wife told The Hartford Courant Tuesday he has no comment on his arrest.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Gionfriddo served six months as the Middletown mayor in 1993.

He was later convicted in 2006 of stealing more than $660,000 from clients he represented while he was an attorney.

The Associated Press