BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts martial arts instructor has been found guilty of raping a former student.
The Enterprise reports that 61-year-old Colin Dahlen, of Kingston, was convicted Monday of charges including child rape after a four-day trial and eight hours of deliberations.
Prosecutors say Dahlen assaulted the child multiple times beginning in 1987 when she was 11. The victim reported the assaults to police in 2014.
Dahlen had a taw kwon do studio in his home in Kingston and another studio in Hanover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
His sentencing is scheduled for May 30.
___
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com