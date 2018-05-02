BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts martial arts instructor has been found guilty of raping a former student.

The Enterprise reports that 61-year-old Colin Dahlen, of Kingston, was convicted Monday of charges including child rape after a four-day trial and eight hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors say Dahlen assaulted the child multiple times beginning in 1987 when she was 11. The victim reported the assaults to police in 2014.

Dahlen had a taw kwon do studio in his home in Kingston and another studio in Hanover.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com