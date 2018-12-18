ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska woman has been charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from a village utility company.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 60-year-old Donna Vukich of Naknek (NAK-nek) is charged in federal court with embezzling from the Naknek Electric Association and lying about it on tax returns.

Vukich is the utility’s former general manager.

A civil lawsuit filed by the utility claims Vukich spent $970,358 on company credit cards from 2004 to 2016.

The criminal charges cover 2011 to 2015.

Prosecutors say Vukich used the card to pay for personal travel, college tuition payments for her daughter, entertainment and cash advances.

Prosecutors say she did not report the money on her tax returns for those years.

Naknek is village of 550 about 300 miles (483 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com