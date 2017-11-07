READING, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania district judge has been sentenced to at least six months in jail for stealing money from a fire department where he served as treasurer and for mishandling money from his court office.

Former District Judge Timothy Dougherty (DAWK’-er-tee) of Berks County pleaded guilty in September to theft and misapplication of trusted property.

Prosecutors say the judge stole nearly $100,000 from the Wyomissing Fire Department’s volunteer service and mishandled more than $15,000 from his court office.

The former police officer was in his 18th year as a district judge when he was arrested in May 2016.

Dougherty apologized to his family and says he will repay the stolen money. He’s already paid back nearly $28,000.

He was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail.