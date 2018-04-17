WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A woman who was removed from office as the elected clerk in Macomb County is appealing the decision.

Karen Spranger filed documents Tuesday in the Michigan appeals court. She says she was entitled to a jury trial.

A judge ordered Spranger out of office in March. County officials successfully argued that she didn’t live at the Macomb County address listed on her 2016 campaign document.

Spranger was unknown before she won the clerk’s race as a Republican. She benefited from the popularity of President Donald Trump, who got 53 percent of the vote in Macomb County.

She insists she lived at the Warren house, although it didn’t have utilities.