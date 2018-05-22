SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — A Macedonian court has convicted a former senior interior ministry official of abuse of office and sentenced him to nine years in prison over a police patrol car procurement deal.
The Skopje criminal court ruled on Tuesday that Gjoko Popovski failed to select the cheapest offer in the purchase of 300 vehicles in 2008, overcharging the state coffers by more than 450,000 euros ($530,000).
Popovski was the ministry’s chief for procurements under Macedonia’s previous conservative administration. He denied any wrongdoing.
The court also ordered Popovski to compensate the state for lost funds, and froze his assets.
Popovski’s defense lawyers said they would appeal the verdict.