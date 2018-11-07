PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Corvallis attorney pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and money laundering charges in connection with allegations that she embezzled from her clients and defrauded investors to live beyond her means.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Pamela Sue Hediger, who entered the plea Tuesday, admits she pilfered more than $1.1 million from client and business accounts at her former law firm, Evashevski, Elliott, Cihak & Hediger, and duped investors out of their money.

She also acknowledges filing a false federal income tax return for 2011 and failing to file federal tax returns for the years 2012-17.

As part of the plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a sentence of 46 months — just shy of four years — in prison. The maximum potential term on the charges is 15 years.

Hediger is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19.

