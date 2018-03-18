HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a former Connecticut lawmaker who was arrested for assaulting his father last year has been arrested on another assault charge.

The Hartford Courant reports former state Rep. David Alexander, of Enfield, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct. Police have not released details on the arrest.

Alexander faced similar charges in November 2016 after police say he punched his father in the face. Those charges were dropped once Alexander completed a domestic violence diversion program.

The former Democratic representative lost his bid for re-election shortly after his arrest for drunken driving in 2016. He had announced in February his return to the political scene with a challenge of Republican state Sen. John Kissel.

Alexander is due back in court Monday.

___

