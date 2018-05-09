CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former members of New Hampshire law enforcement are going to be talking about their opposition to the death penalty, following support in the Legislature to abolish capital punishment in the state.

A bill passed by both the House and Senate would change the penalty for capital murder to life in prison without parole.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk, who has vowed to veto it. A two-thirds majority in both chambers is needed to override vetoes.

The former officers are scheduled to speak at a news conference Thursday to be held by the New Hampshire Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.

There is currently only one person on death row in New Hampshire.