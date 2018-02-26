LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas city councilman has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud weeks after resigning from his post.

The Justice Department on Monday announced the plea of 46-year-old Las Vegas resident Ricki Barlow.

Authorities say Barlow has admitted to arranging a kickback scheme to divert funds from his 2015 re-election campaign to himself.

Authorities say Barlow hired friends and acquaintances to be campaign vendors, submit inflated invoices and then give about half of their paychecks to him, usually in cash.

Barlow was first elected in 2007. The former three-term councilman resigned Jan. 22.

Authorities have accused Barlow of diverting more than $49,000 in campaign funds for personal use, as well as accepting $17,000 in cash campaign contributions that he never reported.