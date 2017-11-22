HORTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say former Kickapoo Tribal Council Chairman Steve Cadue has been convicted of two charges related to his management of funds.

The council said in a news release that Cadue was convicted this week of fraudulent handling of a recordable instrument and tampering with records. He entered a no contest plea.

St. Joseph News-Press reports a jury convicted former Treasurer Bobbi Darnell was convicted in March. Former Secretary Adolph Cadue Jr. is awaiting trial on similar charges.

The complaints allege the former tribal council officials falsified resolutions to draw excessive amounts from the tribe’s burial fund held by the federal government, transferring the money to the tribe’s bank account. The money was used to subsidize payroll and other tribal expenses.