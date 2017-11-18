FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former University of Kentucky basketball player was fired from his job in the Labor Cabinet after working there for 2 1/2 months.

Winston Bennett, who played at Kentucky in the 1980s, was fired Oct. 12 from his $73,500-a-year job.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Bennett, 52, started working in the Labor Cabinet as a director in the apprenticeship division on Aug. 1.

Gov. Matt Bevin approved Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey’s request to hire Bennett. The governor must approve non-merit hires in managerial positions.

References on Bennett’s application included former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall and former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Bennett could not be reached for comment. J. Brooken Smith, chief of staff for Labor Secretary Ramsey, said the cabinet could not comment on Bennett’s dismissal.

