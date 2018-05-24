PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a two-year sentence for a former Kentucky lawmaker who is already serving seven years in a separate case.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Pikeville Democratic former state Rep. W. Keith Hall was sentenced Thursday for aggravated identity theft. He must complete the sentence he’s serving in the bribery case before beginning the new sentence.
Hall pleaded guilty in February in a deal in which five other counts were dismissed.
He was convicted in 2015 of bribing a state mine inspector to overlook violations at surface coal mines he owned.
In the identity theft case, Hall was accused of using fake documents to convince a customer he had insurance so he could keep a contract.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com