LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A former Pawnee County Sheriff’s detective has admitted to stealing from the department, where his brother is sheriff.

The Hays Post reports 43-year-old Jeffrey Allen King of Larned pleaded guilty Monday to three felonies for thefts that occurred between Jan. 9, 2015, and Oct. 13, 2017.

A total of $20,318 was stolen from the sheriff’s department.

King is the brother of Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King.

Jeffrey King resigned from the department in February.

His sentencing was scheduled for May 25.

