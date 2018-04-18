LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A former Pawnee County Sheriff’s detective has admitted to stealing from the department, where his brother is sheriff.
The Hays Post reports 43-year-old Jeffrey Allen King of Larned pleaded guilty Monday to three felonies for thefts that occurred between Jan. 9, 2015, and Oct. 13, 2017.
A total of $20,318 was stolen from the sheriff’s department.
King is the brother of Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing McCain
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Jeffrey King resigned from the department in February.
His sentencing was scheduled for May 25.
___
Information from: KAYS-AM, http://hayspost.com