BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Albertville lawyer and former part-time municipal judge was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child pornography.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday said a federal judge sentenced 54-year-old Steven Vincent Smith a day earlier to 17½ years in jail and 10 years of supervised release after he serves his sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to one count of receiving child pornography on a computer.

The government’s court filings said Smith “committed a shocking number of sex crimes” since as early as 2010. Court documents said he possessed thousands of child pornography images, including pictures of graphic sexual assaults on toddlers. They also said he molested a child and advised other sexual predators on how to groom and molest children.