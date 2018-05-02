CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former judge in New Hampshire has admitted he attempted to defraud the state retirement system.

Prosecutors say they began investigating Nashua District Judge Paul Moore after he was accused of submitting false performance evaluations. WMUR-TV reports Moore accepted responsibility at the hearing in Concord Wednesday and apologized to the court, his family and the state.

Moore was sentenced to pay a fine and 12 months in prison, all time suspended. He will no longer work as a judge.

His lawyer says any decision as to if the former judge will be disbarred is up to the attorney discipline office.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com