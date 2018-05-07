CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former janitor at a New Hampshire community center who was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

WMUR-TV reports 75-year-old Robert Magoon was sentenced Monday in what was his third trial for similar charges.

Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted four children at the Pines Community Center in Northfield between 2012 and 2016. The children ranged in age from 7 to 12 years old.

Magoon was convicted of molesting an 8-year-old and sexually assaulting a disabled woman in 2017.

He is currently serving a prison sentence of 25 to 60 years stemming from his first trial. Prosecutors say Magoon is facing what is essentially a life sentence in prison.

Defense attorney Catherine Flinchbaugh says they have a “disagreement with the guilty verdicts.”