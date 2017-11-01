TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A former jail nurse in Texarkana has pleaded not guilty to felony manslaughter in the 2016 death of a 20-year-old diabetic inmate.

Prosecutors say that inmate Morgan Angerbauer banged on her cell door for hours and asked nurse Brittany Johnson to check her blood sugar. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Johnson refused that request and said that jail staff, not inmates, decide when medical attention is needed.

Angerbauer died hours later on July 1, 2016, of diabetic ketoacidosis, which occurs when there isn’t enough insulin in the body.

Johnson was initially charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide but prosecutors later amended the charge to felony manslaughter. According to the Texarkana Gazette , Johnson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the new charge and her trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 27.

