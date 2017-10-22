GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A former kitchen worker at a Wyoming county jail has been sentenced to spend 120 days in jail for sexual assault of an inmate.

The Gillette News Record reports that 31-year-old Jennifer Helsey also will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities have said they learned from an informant in the jail that another inmate and Helsey had sex twice and that she gave the inmate chewing tobacco.

Helsey pleaded no contest to a second-degree sexual assault charge on July 3; the charge is due to Helsey’s employment at the time.