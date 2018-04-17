KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former IRS employee has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for filing false tax returns for her family, friends and herself.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Carla Lachelle Mitchell, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay $137,483 in restitution.

Mitchell worked at the IRS Service Center in Kansas City from 2006 to 2015. Prosecutors say she admitted preparing false federal income tax returns from 2011 to 2013 for 13 people, including herself, by including such things as false wage amounts or dependents.

Investigators linked Mitchell to a total of 27 fraudulent returns through her admissions, witness statements and IP addresses. Court records show she stole the identities of two people in order to file fraudulent tax returns in the names.