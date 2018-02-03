DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former dentist who had operated clinics in West Des Moines and Des Moines has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for drug and gun convictions.
The Des Moines Register reports that 39-year-old Shawn Michael Kerby was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for obtaining hydrocodone by misrepresentation and being a user and addict of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Kerby pleaded guilty to the charges in July.
Prosecutors say Kerby would prescribe the opiate painkiller to patients who didn’t need the drug. He then would have the patients return the pills to him once they were filled at a local pharmacy. The gun charge stemmed from a 2015 search of his home and dental practices that turned up several handguns and shotguns.
___
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com