DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former dentist who had operated clinics in West Des Moines and Des Moines has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for drug and gun convictions.

The Des Moines Register reports that 39-year-old Shawn Michael Kerby was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for obtaining hydrocodone by misrepresentation and being a user and addict of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Kerby pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

Prosecutors say Kerby would prescribe the opiate painkiller to patients who didn’t need the drug. He then would have the patients return the pills to him once they were filled at a local pharmacy. The gun charge stemmed from a 2015 search of his home and dental practices that turned up several handguns and shotguns.

