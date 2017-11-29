TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — A former instructor at a New Mexico community college pleaded guilty to charges of child solicitation by electronic communication device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports former Mesalands Community College fine arts instructor Robert Moreau signed a plea agreement earlier this month, pleading guilty to fourth-degree felony charges.

The two charges involved a then-minor student who says Moreau had sexual encounters with him in exchange for money and alcohol.

Moreau agreed to a three-year suspended sentence and probation. Moreau also will register as a sex offender and be subject to sex offender supervision. Moreau also will make a $100 donation within the first six months of probation to the Quay County Domestic Violence Program.