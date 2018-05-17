CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man who defrauded friends and family out of more than $6.5 million has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle sentenced 47-year-old Henry Meyer on Wednesday. Meyer pleaded guilty in October to mail fraud for defrauding investors through a phony investment program for more than seven years by misrepresenting the return on their investment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sunil R. Harjani says Meyer used the money for personal expenses such as restaurants, groceries and clothing.

Meyer grew up in Mount Prospect but ran the scheme from Florida. He targeted many of his relatives, including his parents.

Meyer received credit for 25 months in custody. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says he was also ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.