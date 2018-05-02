CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A former basketball captain for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is recovering after being shot in the face.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Andy Kpedi was shot April 16 by a former tenant being evicted from a property Kpedi manages. Kpedi underwent surgery and spent nine days at an Indianapolis hospital. He was released last week.

Kpedi says one bullet pierced his right cheek and another is still lodged in his left shoulder. He says part of his face is still numb and that doctors advise he rest.

Indianapolis police say they’ve yet to apprehend the suspect. He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Kpedi played for Illinois from 1989 to 1991. He says he’s received an outpouring of support from former Illini teammates and coaches.

