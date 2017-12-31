CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Former state legislator Brandon Hixon was arrested for the second time this month for driving under the influence.
The Idaho Statesman reports that 36-year-old Hixon, a Caldwell Republican, was arrested Saturday night by Caldwell Police and placed in the Canyon County jail.
Canyon County officials say he was later released.
No more details were available late Saturday.
Hixon was also arrested December 9 in Meridian and charged with misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.
He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ada County Courthouse.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com