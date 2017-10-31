BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Documents obtained from the Idaho Attorney General’s office show that the investigating involving a former state lawmaker is for possible sexual abuse.
The Idaho Statesman reports that Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor asked Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to take over the investigation due to a conflict of interest in the case involving 36-year-old Brandon Hixon.
According to an Oct. 25 agreement between the two offices, “sexual abuse allegations” are mentioned while referencing the case.
Hixon’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.
Records obtained by The Associated Press also show that Hixon was the focus of a separate police investigation in 2014 after he was accused of inappropriate touching.
Other than Hixon, all other names and ages — including the accuser — were redacted in the police documents. No charges or arrests were made.
Police records show that Hixon denied the accusations.
Hixon, a Republican, was elected state representative in 2012. He resigned two weeks ago following disclosure of the current police investigation.