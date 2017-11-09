HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A former central Idaho sheriff’s deputy who was found guilty of stealing from a police program was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that 40-year-old Chad Schiermeier was handed the maximum sentence on Tuesday after a jury convicted the former Blaine County deputy of felony grand theft in September.

Schiermeier must serve six years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities say Schiermeier served as the director of the Police Activities League at Wood River Middle School in Hailey, part of a national program to prevent juvenile crime.

Prosecutors say he made about $80,000 in unauthorized purchases for personal use from 2009 to 2015.

Authorities say Schiermeier bought high-end hunting and camping equipment, including cameras, binoculars, video equipment and truck accessories.

___

Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com