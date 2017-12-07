BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Controller’s Office has agreed to settle with a former employee who said she was sexually and racially harassed by a supervisor while State Controller Brandon Woolf allowed the harassment to continue.

Former employee Lourdes Matsumoto’s attorney announced Thursday the settlement includes a cash payment, as well as agreeing not to rehire Woolf’s Chief of Staff Dan Goicoechea.

The original seven-page tort claim — filed in September — claimed Goicoechea engaged in abusive language and violent acts in conversations involving Matsumoto and other individuals.

Goicoechea resigned from the Controller’s office earlier this year to become deputy for governmental affairs for the Idaho State Department of Education. He then resigned the day the tort claim was filed.

The Controller’s office said they were still preparing a response when contacted by The Associated Press.