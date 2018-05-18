OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who played football for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and for the University of Nebraska at Omaha has been shot outside a bar in Omaha.

Randy Stella was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after the shooting late Wednesday night in the parking lot of the IceHouse Sports Bar. Police say he was shot in a side of his face. No arrests have been reported.

His mother told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s expected to recover.

Stella played linebacker on the Lincoln squad in the 1999 and 2000 seasons. He was dismissed in August 2001 for violating team policies. He finished his college career on the Omaha squad in 2004.