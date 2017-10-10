FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The founder of a former horse racing betting company in North Dakota whose conviction for illegal gambling was overturned is asking a judge to clear her name.

Susan Bala, of Fargo, spent 17 months in prison before an appeals court overturned a 2005 conviction against her and her company. Later a federal judge declined to grant Bala a certificate of innocence she sought to help her recover damages.

Bala’s attorney, Bob Hoy, says in court documents that Bala might have been premature in applying for the certificate in 2008. But Hoy says details from an ongoing bankruptcy court battle and other legal rulings support her new application.

North Dakota lawmakers in April approved paying back Bala $15.8 million in taxes.

Federal prosecutors did not immediately reply to requests for comment.