TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran authorities detained former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández on Tuesday to potentially face extradition and drug charges in the United States, capping a spectacular downfall for one of Central America’s most powerful men.

Hernández, who led the country for eight years and stepped down less than a month ago, was escorted by security officers from his home, wearing a bulletproof vest and shackles that bound him hand and foot.

“It’s not an easy moment, I don’t wish it on anybody,” Hernández said in an audio message posted on his Twitter profile at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’m ready to present myself voluntarily and defend myself in accordance with the law,” he said in a separate message on Facebook, shortly after.

Fireworks exploded around the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa almost immediately after Hernández was led away from his home, and about a hundred protesters gathered around his residence to celebrate his detention. The former president is deeply unpopular, accused of allowing organized crime and corruption to penetrate the highest echelons of power, keeping Honduras one of the poorest and most violent countries in Latin America.

Police trucks and black SUVs with tinted windows surrounded his home in an upmarket gated community Monday night, just minutes after the country’s Foreign Ministry revealed that it had received an extradition request from the United States for a politician. On Tuesday morning, he opened his door to the authorities, who took him away.

The extradition request, presented to Honduras’ Supreme Court and seen by The New York Times, claims Hernández participated in a “violent drug-trafficking conspiracy” that since 2004 has transported 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the United States via Honduras. The document claims that Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes for facilitating the shipments and shielding traffickers from prosecution.

The former president’s brother, Juan Antonio Hernández, is serving a life sentence in the United States for cocaine trafficking. Another convicted cocaine trafficker who implicated the former president, Geovanny Fuentes, received the same sentence last week.

It is not clear if, or when, Juan Orlando Hernández may be extradited to the United States and whether he will be accused of crimes at home. Honduras’ Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether to grant the extradition request.