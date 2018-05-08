ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A former treasurer for an Anchorage youth hockey association has been charged in federal court with embezzling nearly $160,000.

Jennifer Suchan, also known as Jennifer Kerr, is charged in federal court with three counts of wire fraud. Her attorney, Robert Herz, on Monday filed a notice of intent to plead guilty and requested a hearing for next week

Suchan from 2014 to 2017 was volunteer treasurer for the Mustang Hockey Association, which operated in Eagle River and Chugiak.

The association has about 500 members and serves hockey players from 4 to 18 years old.

Prosecutors say Suchan forged the signature of an association board member on more than 140 checks and made them payable to herself.

She’s charged with forging checks totaling $157,079.