CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former dean of students at a New Hampshire high school says her arrest for drug possession was the best thing that happened to her, because it forced her to face her addiction.

Former Pembroke Academy dean Rekha Luther apologized in court Monday while she was sentenced. Luther was sentenced to three months in jail and ordered to surrender her teaching certificate.

Prosecutors say Luther was arrested in 2016 with fentanyl and steroids on school property, and they had asked for a one-year jail sentence.

The judge says he understands the need to send a message about such behavior, but adds Luther has made progress through counseling and treatment.

Luther says she has “disappointed a lot of people.”