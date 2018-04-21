WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A former Maui police officer accused of stealing cash from a man and attempting to bribe him to get rid of a complaint has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Maui News reports 29-year-old Anthony Maldonado pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

According to court documents, Maldonado was working as a patrol officer in Lahaina when he pulled over a car in September 2015.

Authorities say he took about $1,800 from the driver, who later reported the theft to police when he realized it was missing.

According to the documents, Maldonado with two other officers hatched a plan to bribe the man to withdraw his complaint.

Maldonado is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

