PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he’s considering running for his old seat in the U.S. Senate.
Chafee made the announcement in an interview with WPRO-AM on Wednesday.
Chafee was a Republican when he lost the seat to Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse in 2006. Whitehouse is seeking a third term.
Chafee became an independent and was elected governor in 2010. He became a Democrat midway through his term and chose not to run again.
Chafee largely funded his own campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.
He was considering another run for governor but appeared to back off that plan.
He says supporters of Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urged him to run because of Whitehouse’s support for Hillary Clinton.
Chafee says he thinks he could beat Whitehouse.

Information from: WPRO-AM, http://www.630wpro.com/