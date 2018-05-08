COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina governor is spending some time in North Korea this week.

The U.N. World Food Programme says Executive Director David Beasley starts a four-day visit to the country Tuesday.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley recommended her fellow former South Carolina governor for the job helping the international organization distribute food around the world.

Beasley served as South Carolina governor from 1995 to 1999 and has worked on a number of humanitarian and public policy projects since leaving office.

The U.N. says the World Food Programme delivers food to nearly 100 million people in 80 countries around the world, often fighting corruption and terrorism to help the hungry.