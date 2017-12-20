COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has delayed the death penalty trial of a former Fort Carson soldier accused of two fatal shootings in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports 45-year-old Glen Galloway’s trial was postponed for two months after his attorneys complained they hadn’t had an opportunity to review more than 60,000 video clips from the home surveillance system of Janice Nam, one of two people Galloway is charged with killing. They also said they couldn’t interview dozens of people who may have information about the case.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 5.

Prosecutors say Galloway shot Marcus Anderson inside a storage unit where the victim was living in May 2016 and then drove to Nam’s home and shot her in the head. Galloway was previously convicted of stalking Nam, his ex-girlfriend.

Both victims knew Galloway.

___

