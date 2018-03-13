YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The former treasurer of a suburban Chicago food pantry has pleaded guilty to stealing from the nonprofit.
In pleading guilty to felony theft, Kenneth Spaeth agreed to two years of probation and paying about $14,300 in restitution to the Kendall County Food Pantry in Yorkville.
A grand jury indicted both Spaeth and his 78-year-old stepfather, William Crowley, last year on charges of theft or unauthorized control of between $10,000 and $100,000. The charges alleged each “knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property” of the food pantry.”
Crowley, who lives in Arizona, is next due in court April 23.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
Prosecutor Charles Colburn said while the late Maria Spaeth was executive director, the pantry incurred unauthorized billings of “several hundred thousand” dollars. He said those charges couldn’t be criminally attributed to her husband.